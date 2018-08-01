Analysts Expect Nucor Co. (NUE) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $6.62 Billion

Analysts expect Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) to report sales of $6.62 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Nucor’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $6.75 billion and the lowest is $6.49 billion. Nucor posted sales of $5.17 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 28%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Nucor will report full year sales of $24.94 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $24.48 billion to $25.61 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $24.47 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $21.81 billion to $26.96 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Nucor.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 19th. The basic materials company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by ($0.03). Nucor had a net margin of 7.58% and a return on equity of 16.22%. The business had revenue of $6.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.00 EPS. Nucor’s revenue was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

NUE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Nucor in a research report on Friday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Nucor from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 17th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Nucor in a research report on Tuesday, April 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Macquarie raised shares of Nucor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.16.

Shares of NYSE NUE opened at $66.93 on Wednesday. Nucor has a fifty-two week low of $51.67 and a fifty-two week high of $70.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a current ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 29th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 28th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.30%.

In other Nucor news, EVP D. Chad Utermark sold 53,483 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.49, for a total transaction of $3,663,050.67. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 155,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,625,538.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Leon J. Topalian sold 3,115 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.98, for a total transaction of $202,412.70. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 43,370 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,818,182.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 122,443 shares of company stock worth $8,277,404. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NUE. Verity Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Nucor by 51.0% during the 1st quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,806 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $477,000 after buying an additional 2,638 shares in the last quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of Nucor by 170.2% during the 1st quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 46,433 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,837,000 after buying an additional 29,251 shares in the last quarter. HL Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Nucor by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. HL Financial Services LLC now owns 12,994 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $794,000 after buying an additional 1,282 shares in the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Nucor during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,920,000. Finally, Inverness Counsel LLC NY bought a new position in shares of Nucor during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,293,000. 77.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Nucor

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; hollow structural section steel tubing, steel electrical conduit, plate steel, and structural steel products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, wire rods, and special bar quality; and tubular and plate steel products.

