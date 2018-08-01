Analysts Expect First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (FR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $100.15 Million

Equities analysts forecast that First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) will post $100.15 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for First Industrial Realty Trust’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $99.22 million to $102.10 million. First Industrial Realty Trust reported sales of $99.31 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Industrial Realty Trust will report full year sales of $402.20 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $398.27 million to $407.30 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $424.12 million per share, with estimates ranging from $404.79 million to $454.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow First Industrial Realty Trust.

Get First Industrial Realty Trust alerts:

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $98.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.71 million. First Industrial Realty Trust had a net margin of 55.66% and a return on equity of 14.81%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on FR shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Mizuho raised shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, May 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. First Industrial Realty Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.29.

First Industrial Realty Trust opened at $32.55 on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm has a market cap of $4.03 billion, a PE ratio of 20.11 and a beta of 0.85. First Industrial Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $27.61 and a 52-week high of $34.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 16th. Investors of record on Friday, June 29th were paid a dividend of $0.218 per share. This represents a $0.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 28th. First Industrial Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.41%.

In related news, EVP Peter Schultz sold 10,000 shares of First Industrial Realty Trust stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.91, for a total transaction of $329,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 117,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,864,456.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director H Patrick Hackett, Jr. sold 15,000 shares of First Industrial Realty Trust stock in a transaction on Monday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.93, for a total transaction of $478,950.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 52,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,678,783.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 211,784 shares of company stock valued at $6,900,441 in the last three months. 1.59% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in First Industrial Realty Trust during the first quarter worth $146,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD bought a new position in First Industrial Realty Trust during the second quarter worth $201,000. Hartford Investment Management Co. bought a new position in First Industrial Realty Trust during the second quarter worth $204,000. World Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in First Industrial Realty Trust in the second quarter worth $205,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in First Industrial Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth $211,000. 90.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Industrial Realty Trust Company Profile

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: FR) is a leading fully integrated owner, operator, and developer of industrial real estate with a track record of providing industry-leading customer service to multinational corporations and regional customers. Across major markets in the United States, our local market experts manage, lease, buy, (re)develop, and sell bulk and regional distribution centers, light industrial, and other industrial facility types.

See Also: Understanding Average Daily Trade Volume



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on First Industrial Realty Trust (FR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for First Industrial Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Industrial Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.