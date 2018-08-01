Analysts Expect Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. (CORE) Will Post Earnings of $0.27 Per Share

Brokerages expect Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORE) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.27 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Core-Mark’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.24 and the highest is $0.29. Core-Mark reported earnings of $0.21 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 28.6%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Core-Mark will report full year earnings of $1.19 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.13 to $1.26. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.34 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.32 to $1.37. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Core-Mark.

Core-Mark (NASDAQ:CORE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th. The business services provider reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.80 billion. Core-Mark had a return on equity of 8.47% and a net margin of 0.19%. Core-Mark’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.11 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Core-Mark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 10th. Loop Capital set a $32.00 price target on Core-Mark and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Core-Mark from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 10th. ValuEngine lowered Core-Mark from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Core-Mark from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.00.

Core-Mark traded down $0.39, reaching $23.79, during trading hours on Friday, according to Marketbeat Ratings. 283,874 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 384,942. The firm has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of 23.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.56. Core-Mark has a one year low of $17.10 and a one year high of $37.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

In related news, VP Christopher Hobson purchased 2,500 shares of Core-Mark stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $18.80 per share, for a total transaction of $47,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 61,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,149,939.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Laura Jean Flanagan purchased 1,930 shares of Core-Mark stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $20.61 per share, for a total transaction of $39,777.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,147 shares in the company, valued at $167,909.67. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 9,430 shares of company stock worth $178,477. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Core-Mark by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 44,423 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,405,000 after purchasing an additional 2,758 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Core-Mark by 47.0% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 14,285 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 4,569 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in Core-Mark by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 81,068 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,724,000 after buying an additional 4,800 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC raised its stake in Core-Mark by 63.1% during the 1st quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 12,868 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 4,979 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in Core-Mark by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,013,666 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $21,550,000 after buying an additional 6,342 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.94% of the company’s stock.

Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc markets fresh and broad-line supply solutions to the convenience retail industry. The company sells and distributes various food/non-food products, including cigarettes, fast food, candies, snacks, groceries, fresh products, dairy products, breads, beverages, other tobacco products, general merchandise and equipment, and health and beauty care products.

