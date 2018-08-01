AMS Capital Ltda Invests $4.59 Million in Match Group Inc (MTCH) Stock

AMS Capital Ltda acquired a new stake in Match Group Inc (NASDAQ:MTCH) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 118,546 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,592,000. Match Group comprises 2.9% of AMS Capital Ltda’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MTCH. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Match Group by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,714,016 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $53,665,000 after buying an additional 76,567 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Match Group by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 473,027 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,810,000 after buying an additional 76,164 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in Match Group by 40.3% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 32,484 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,017,000 after buying an additional 9,327 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Match Group by 204.0% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 209,297 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,553,000 after buying an additional 140,449 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Match Group by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 65,944 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,065,000 after buying an additional 5,671 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.99% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on MTCH. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on shares of Match Group to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 11th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Match Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 26th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Match Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 27th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Match Group to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 10th. Finally, Aegis increased their target price on shares of Match Group from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 10th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.44.

In other news, Director Ann Mcdaniel sold 4,351 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.85, for a total transaction of $182,089.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 7.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Match Group stock opened at $36.12 on Wednesday. Match Group Inc has a twelve month low of $18.00 and a twelve month high of $48.65. The company has a market cap of $10.30 billion, a PE ratio of 69.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th. The technology company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.03. Match Group had a net margin of 29.86% and a return on equity of 39.06%. The firm had revenue of $407.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $384.81 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 36.3% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts expect that Match Group Inc will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Match Group Profile

Match Group, Inc provides dating products. It operates a portfolio of brands, including Tinder, Match, PlentyOfFish, Meetic, OkCupid, OurTime, and Pairs. Match Group, Inc offers its dating products through its Websites and applications in 42 languages approximately in 190 countries. The company was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

