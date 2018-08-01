AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (AMN) Shares Sold by Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P.

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lessened its stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN) by 49.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 299,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 290,650 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in AMN Healthcare Services were worth $17,574,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in AMN Healthcare Services during the 1st quarter worth approximately $172,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in AMN Healthcare Services by 35.7% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 836 shares during the last quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in AMN Healthcare Services during the 1st quarter worth approximately $210,000. Atria Investments LLC purchased a new stake in AMN Healthcare Services during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $223,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in AMN Healthcare Services during the 1st quarter worth approximately $218,000.

AMN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Lake Street Capital upped their price objective on shares of AMN Healthcare Services to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 10th. Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 10th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price target on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a report on Tuesday, April 10th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a report on Tuesday, April 10th. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their price target on shares of AMN Healthcare Services to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.11.

In related news, insider Susan R. Salka sold 31,952 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.63, for a total value of $1,745,537.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 238,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,003,305.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Denise L. Jackson sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.73, for a total transaction of $234,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,347,970.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 88,021 shares of company stock valued at $4,959,053 over the last 90 days. 2.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of AMN Healthcare Services opened at $60.50 on Wednesday, according to Marketbeat.com. AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $34.85 and a 1 year high of $68.20. The firm has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.63, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.02. AMN Healthcare Services had a net margin of 7.11% and a return on equity of 24.50%. The firm had revenue of $522.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $518.97 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts anticipate that AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. will post 3.26 EPS for the current year.

AMN Healthcare Services Company Profile

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Locum Tenens Solutions, and Other Workforce Solutions. The company offers travel nurse staffing under the American Mobile, Onward Healthcare, Nurses Rx, and O'Grady-Peyton brands; rapid response nurse staffing and labor disruption services, a shorter-term staffing solution under the NurseChoice brand; local, or per diem, staffing for daily shift work or on as-needed basis under the Nursefinders brand; and locum tenens staffing for specialties, clinicians, and dentists on an independent contractor basis on temporary assignments from a few days up to one year under the Staff Care and Locum Leaders brands.

