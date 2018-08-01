Amkor Technology (AMKR) Raised to Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning.

AMKR has been the subject of several other research reports. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Amkor Technology from $9.25 to $8.75 and set a sell rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Amkor Technology from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on shares of Amkor Technology from $9.50 to $10.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Amkor Technology from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $9.38.

Get Amkor Technology alerts:

Shares of AMKR traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $8.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 53,001 shares, compared to its average volume of 852,108. Amkor Technology has a 52-week low of $8.19 and a 52-week high of $11.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a PE ratio of 14.88 and a beta of 2.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.28.

Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.09. Amkor Technology had a net margin of 4.51% and a return on equity of 9.28%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.14 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts forecast that Amkor Technology will post 0.57 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB purchased a new stake in Amkor Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $144,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in Amkor Technology during the first quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Unison Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Amkor Technology during the second quarter valued at approximately $281,000. Element Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Amkor Technology during the first quarter valued at approximately $386,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Amkor Technology by 139.0% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 40,940 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $352,000 after acquiring an additional 23,811 shares during the last quarter. 40.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Amkor Technology Company Profile

Amkor Technology, Inc provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services in the United States and internationally. The company offers turnkey packaging and test services, including semiconductor wafer bumps, wafer probes, wafer back-grinds, package design, packaging, and test and drop shipment services.

See Also: How Short Selling Works



Receive News & Ratings for Amkor Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amkor Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.