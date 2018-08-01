Amgen (AMGN) Given a $198.00 Price Target by Morningstar Analysts

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) has been assigned a $198.00 target price by stock analysts at Morningstar in a research note issued on Monday. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the medical research company’s stock. Morningstar’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 0.74% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on AMGN. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Amgen from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 13th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a research report on Monday, July 16th. BidaskClub raised shares of Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 11th. Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their price objective on shares of Amgen from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Amgen from $191.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $202.76.

Shares of Amgen opened at $196.55 on Monday, according to Marketbeat. The firm has a market cap of $127.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.62, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.37. Amgen has a 1-year low of $163.31 and a 1-year high of $201.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 3.12 and a current ratio of 3.39.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The medical research company reported $3.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.52 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $6.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.73 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 10.19% and a return on equity of 43.18%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.27 earnings per share. analysts predict that Amgen will post 13.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Sean E. Harper sold 1,525 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.10, for a total value of $265,502.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders sold 4,575 shares of company stock valued at $844,972. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Highland Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Amgen by 1.0% during the second quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 27,457 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,068,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period. Signature Wealth Management Group lifted its position in Amgen by 12.0% during the second quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group now owns 2,603 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $480,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the period. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA lifted its position in Amgen by 0.4% during the second quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 65,971 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $12,178,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the period. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. lifted its position in Amgen by 8.3% during the first quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 3,985 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $679,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the period. Finally, Wayne Hummer Investments L.L.C. lifted its position in Amgen by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Wayne Hummer Investments L.L.C. now owns 2,614 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $455,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the period. 78.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, nephrology, and neuroscience. The company's products include Evenity to treat osteoporosis in postmenopausal women; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha to treat coronary diseases; Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Parsabiv to treat secondary hyperparathyroidism (sHPT); and Aimovig for the prevention of migraine.

