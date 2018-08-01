AMETEK (AME) Price Target Raised to $90.00

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) had its price objective increased by equities researchers at Oppenheimer from $85.00 to $90.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the technology company’s stock. Oppenheimer’s price target points to a potential upside of 17.16% from the company’s previous close.

AME has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AMETEK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 14th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $92.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $87.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on shares of AMETEK in a report on Wednesday. Finally, DA Davidson began coverage on shares of AMETEK in a report on Thursday, April 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. AMETEK currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.69.

Get AMETEK alerts:

AME traded down $0.98 on Wednesday, reaching $76.82. 2,060,000 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,246,857. AMETEK has a one year low of $60.95 and a one year high of $79.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.43, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 31st. The technology company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.05. AMETEK had a net margin of 16.21% and a return on equity of 16.64%. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts anticipate that AMETEK will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Elizebeth R. Varet sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.07, for a total value of $216,210.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 113,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,202,286.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Elizebeth R. Varet sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.56, for a total transaction of $151,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 113,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,599,483.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,000 shares of company stock valued at $520,730. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AME. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,255,467 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,234,928,000 after purchasing an additional 1,181,279 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 163.7% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,093,946 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $83,106,000 after purchasing an additional 679,049 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 714.2% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 610,418 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,048,000 after purchasing an additional 535,447 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,369,528 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $407,923,000 after purchasing an additional 320,848 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 49.2% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 786,971 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $59,786,000 after purchasing an additional 259,545 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.08% of the company’s stock.

About AMETEK

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. Its Electronic Instruments Group segment offers advanced instruments for the process, power and industrial, and aerospace markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil, gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage markets; and instruments for the laboratory equipment, ultraprecision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

Featured Article: Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for AMETEK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMETEK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.