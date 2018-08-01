AMETEK (AME) Price Target Raised to $84.00 at Morgan Stanley

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) had its price objective upped by Morgan Stanley from $79.00 to $84.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the technology company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price points to a potential upside of 7.97% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on AME. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $86.00 target price on shares of AMETEK in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised AMETEK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 22nd. DA Davidson assumed coverage on AMETEK in a research report on Thursday, April 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine lowered AMETEK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on AMETEK from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.92.

Shares of AMETEK opened at $77.80 on Wednesday, according to MarketBeat. AMETEK has a 52-week low of $60.95 and a 52-week high of $79.32. The company has a market capitalization of $17.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The technology company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.05. AMETEK had a return on equity of 16.64% and a net margin of 16.21%. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. AMETEK’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts expect that AMETEK will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Elizebeth R. Varet sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.07, for a total transaction of $216,210.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 113,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,202,286.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Elizebeth R. Varet sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.70, for a total value of $153,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 113,810 shares in the company, valued at $8,729,227. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 7,000 shares of company stock worth $520,730. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Adviser Investments LLC acquired a new stake in AMETEK in the first quarter worth $103,000. Three Peaks Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in AMETEK in the first quarter worth $111,000. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC acquired a new stake in AMETEK in the first quarter worth $178,000. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in AMETEK in the second quarter worth $195,000. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in AMETEK in the first quarter worth $210,000. 84.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. Its Electronic Instruments Group segment offers advanced instruments for the process, power and industrial, and aerospace markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil, gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage markets; and instruments for the laboratory equipment, ultraprecision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

