Amerisur Resources (AMER) Rating Reiterated by Peel Hunt

Amerisur Resources (LON:AMER)‘s stock had its “add” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Peel Hunt in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday.

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of Amerisur Resources in a research note on Wednesday, May 9th.

AMER opened at GBX 14.24 ($0.19) on Monday. Amerisur Resources has a fifty-two week low of GBX 14.50 ($0.19) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 27 ($0.35).

In related news, insider John Wardle purchased 395,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 20 ($0.26) per share, with a total value of £79,000 ($103,797.14).

Amerisur Resources Plc operates as an independent exploration and production oil and gas company primarily in Colombia and Paraguay. It has a 100% working interest in the Platanillo block covering an area of 14,341 hectares in the Putumayo Basin, in the south of Colombia; 60% working interest in the Putumayo-12 block covering an area of 55,000 hectares adjacent to the Platanillo block; 50% working interest in Putumayo-30 block covering an area of approximately 38,514 hectares located in the northern Putumayo basin; 30% working interest in the CPO-5 covering an area of 198,000 hectares located to the south of block Llanos 34 and to the east of the Corcel fields; 100% working interest in the Tacacho contract located in the Caguan-Putumayo basin; 50% working interest in Putumayo-8 Block located adjacent to the west of the Platanillo field; 100% working interest and operatorship in the Coati Block located to the South West of the Putumayo basin; and 100% working interest in the Andaquies Block located to the north east of the Putumayo basin.

