American Tower (AMT) Shares Gap Up Following Analyst Upgrade

Shares of American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday after Deutsche Bank raised their price target on the stock from $155.00 to $169.00. The stock had previously closed at $148.08, but opened at $147.47. Deutsche Bank currently has a buy rating on the stock. American Tower shares last traded at $150.07, with a volume of 110512 shares changing hands.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised American Tower from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 3rd. Raymond James lowered American Tower from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 9th. SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and set a $167.00 price objective on shares of American Tower in a report on Friday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on American Tower from $157.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered American Tower from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.93.

In other news, Chairman James D. Taiclet, Jr. sold 43,843 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.66, for a total value of $6,254,642.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 223,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,845,563.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 131,529 shares of company stock valued at $18,287,354 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Global X Management Co. LLC boosted its stake in American Tower by 5.9% during the first quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 9,842 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,430,000 after buying an additional 545 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in American Tower by 49.4% during the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 24,734 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,595,000 after buying an additional 8,178 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in American Tower by 1.9% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 832,668 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $121,020,000 after buying an additional 15,318 shares during the period. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH boosted its stake in American Tower by 120.7% during the first quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH now owns 82,702 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,883,000 after buying an additional 45,225 shares during the period. Finally, D.B. Root & Company LLC bought a new stake in American Tower during the first quarter valued at $231,000. 92.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a market cap of $63.03 billion, a PE ratio of 23.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by ($1.04). The business had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. American Tower had a net margin of 17.51% and a return on equity of 17.03%. American Tower’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.58 EPS. equities analysts anticipate that American Tower Corp will post 6.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 19th were paid a dividend of $0.77 per share. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 18th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.28%.

American Tower Company Profile

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of over 160,000 communications sites. For more information about American Tower, please visit the ?Earnings Materials? and ?Company & Industry Resources? sections of our investor relations website at www.americantower.com.

