American Software (AMSWA) Given Daily News Sentiment Rating of 0.17

Media coverage about American Software (NASDAQ:AMSWA) has been trending somewhat positive on Wednesday, Accern Sentiment reports. The research group identifies negative and positive media coverage by monitoring more than 20 million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. American Software earned a media sentiment score of 0.17 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media coverage about the software maker an impact score of 45.1520777252334 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

Shares of American Software traded down $0.01, hitting $14.96, during midday trading on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. The company had a trading volume of 3,048 shares, compared to its average volume of 96,728. American Software has a 52-week low of $9.00 and a 52-week high of $16.45. The company has a market capitalization of $446.04 million, a P/E ratio of 41.56 and a beta of 0.74.

American Software (NASDAQ:AMSWA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 21st. The software maker reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.04. The business had revenue of $29.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.59 million. American Software had a return on equity of 10.02% and a net margin of 10.69%. research analysts expect that American Software will post 0.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 17th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 16th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.94%. American Software’s dividend payout ratio is currently 122.22%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on AMSWA. BidaskClub upgraded American Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 9th. ValuEngine upgraded American Software from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded American Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 4th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their target price on American Software from $14.50 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 22nd.

In related news, Director J Michael Edenfield sold 41,402 shares of American Software stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.22, for a total transaction of $630,138.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 457,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,957,442.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Vincent C. Klinges sold 6,626 shares of American Software stock in a transaction on Friday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.73, for a total value of $97,600.98. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 103,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,524,024.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 68,028 shares of company stock valued at $1,023,139 over the last three months. Insiders own 13.89% of the company’s stock.

American Software, Inc develops, markets, and supports a portfolio of software and services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Supply Chain Management (SCM), Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP), and Information Technology (IT) Consulting. The SCM segment provides supply chain management solutions, including sales and operations planning, demand and inventory optimization, manufacturing planning and scheduling, supply optimization, retail allocation and merchandise planning, and transportation optimization solutions to streamline and optimize the forecasting, inventory, production scheduling, production, supply, allocation, distribution, and management of products between trading partners.

