American Homes 4 Rent (AMH) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 2nd. Analysts expect American Homes 4 Rent to post earnings of $0.04 per share for the quarter.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.01). American Homes 4 Rent had a net margin of 9.07% and a return on equity of 1.56%. The business had revenue of $258.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $251.72 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.26 EPS. American Homes 4 Rent’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect American Homes 4 Rent to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of AMH opened at $22.14 on Wednesday. American Homes 4 Rent has a twelve month low of $18.39 and a twelve month high of $23.22. The company has a market capitalization of $6.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 15th were issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 14th. American Homes 4 Rent’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.61%.

In related news, Director Douglas N. Benham purchased 2,000 shares of American Homes 4 Rent stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $23.14 per share, for a total transaction of $46,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Tamara Hughes Gustavson purchased 507,614 shares of American Homes 4 Rent stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $19.70 per share, with a total value of $9,999,995.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,586,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately $307,061,890.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 913,099 shares of company stock valued at $18,385,566. Insiders own 26.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. ValuEngine raised American Homes 4 Rent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 8th. Zelman & Associates lowered American Homes 4 Rent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised American Homes 4 Rent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on American Homes 4 Rent from $25.00 to $22.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.33.

American Homes 4 Rent Company Profile

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH) is a leader in the single-family home rental industry and "American Homes 4 Rent" is fast becoming a nationally recognized brand for rental homes, known for high quality, good value and tenant satisfaction. We are an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on acquiring, renovating, leasing, and operating attractive, single-family homes as rental properties.

