American Homes 4 Rent (AMH) Position Lifted by Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB

Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB boosted its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) by 39.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,292 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,700 shares during the period. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB’s holdings in American Homes 4 Rent were worth $605,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent by 8.3% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 39,517 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $794,000 after acquiring an additional 3,038 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent by 3.5% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 96,067 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,129,000 after acquiring an additional 3,227 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent by 5.2% in the first quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 80,868 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,624,000 after acquiring an additional 3,990 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 39,842 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $870,000 after acquiring an additional 4,008 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 19.0% in the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 25,524 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $513,000 after purchasing an additional 4,070 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.61% of the company’s stock.

Get American Homes 4 Rent alerts:

A number of analysts have issued reports on AMH shares. ValuEngine lowered American Homes 4 Rent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on American Homes 4 Rent from $25.00 to $22.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised American Homes 4 Rent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 23rd. Finally, Zelman & Associates lowered American Homes 4 Rent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. American Homes 4 Rent presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.33.

Shares of American Homes 4 Rent opened at $22.14 on Wednesday, according to Marketbeat.com . The company has a market capitalization of $6.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.71, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48. American Homes 4 Rent has a 52-week low of $18.39 and a 52-week high of $23.22.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $258.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $251.72 million. American Homes 4 Rent had a net margin of 9.07% and a return on equity of 1.56%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.26 EPS. analysts predict that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 14th. American Homes 4 Rent’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.61%.

In related news, Director B Wayne Et Al Hughes acquired 242,223 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $20.64 per share, with a total value of $4,999,482.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Tamara Hughes Gustavson acquired 507,614 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $19.70 per share, for a total transaction of $9,999,995.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,586,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $307,061,890.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 913,099 shares of company stock worth $18,385,566 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 26.52% of the company’s stock.

American Homes 4 Rent Profile

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH) is a leader in the single-family home rental industry and "American Homes 4 Rent" is fast becoming a nationally recognized brand for rental homes, known for high quality, good value and tenant satisfaction. We are an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on acquiring, renovating, leasing, and operating attractive, single-family homes as rental properties.

See Also: Dividend Stocks – Are They Right For You?



Receive News & Ratings for American Homes 4 Rent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Homes 4 Rent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.