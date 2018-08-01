American Asset Management Inc. Invests $188,000 in Centurylink Inc (CTL)

American Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Centurylink Inc (NYSE:CTL) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 10,100 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $188,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CTL. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Centurylink in the 4th quarter worth $2,761,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Centurylink by 276.9% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 114,664 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,913,000 after buying an additional 84,242 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Centurylink by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 92,029 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,535,000 after buying an additional 12,236 shares during the period. Global X Management Co. LLC raised its stake in Centurylink by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 543,766 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,934,000 after buying an additional 84,377 shares during the period. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Centurylink by 28.5% during the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 126,861 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,084,000 after buying an additional 28,138 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.49% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Steven T. Clontz purchased 41,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $19.44 per share, with a total value of $797,040.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 162,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,149,649.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised Centurylink from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 26th. Macquarie downgraded Centurylink from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $27.61 to $18.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 16th. ValuEngine downgraded Centurylink from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Centurylink in a research note on Wednesday, May 16th. Finally, TheStreet raised Centurylink from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, July 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Centurylink currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.00.

CTL opened at $18.77 on Wednesday. Centurylink Inc has a 1 year low of $13.16 and a 1 year high of $23.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.77, a PEG ratio of -13.19 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88.

Centurylink (NYSE:CTL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 9th. The technology company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.06. Centurylink had a return on equity of 4.94% and a net margin of 6.92%. The firm had revenue of $5.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.2% on a year-over-year basis. analysts expect that Centurylink Inc will post 0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Centurylink Company Profile

CenturyLink, Inc provides various communications services to residential, business, wholesale, and governmental customers primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Business and Consumer. The company offers virtual private network data network services; Ethernet services; Internet protocol services; CenturyLink Prism TV that allows customers to watch television or cable channels and record up to four shows on one home digital video recorder; and Vyvx, which provides audio and video feeds over fiber or satellite for broadcast and production customers, as well as satellite digital television services.

