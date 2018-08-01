American Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stake in Ares Capital Co. (ARCC)

American Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) by 24.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,931 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 4,700 shares during the period. American Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Ares Capital were worth $394,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Global Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Ares Capital by 6.9% during the first quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 48,030 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $762,000 after purchasing an additional 3,090 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group raised its position in shares of Ares Capital by 29.6% during the first quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 13,915 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 3,175 shares during the period. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Ares Capital by 19.6% during the first quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,504 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 3,196 shares during the period. Penbrook Management LLC raised its position in shares of Ares Capital by 29.0% during the second quarter. Penbrook Management LLC now owns 16,025 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares during the period. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its position in shares of Ares Capital by 0.6% during the first quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 625,311 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $9,924,000 after purchasing an additional 3,875 shares during the period. 41.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Ares Capital opened at $16.85 on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. Ares Capital Co. has a 1-year low of $15.03 and a 1-year high of $17.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market cap of $7.18 billion, a PE ratio of 12.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.63.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 2nd. The investment management company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.02. Ares Capital had a return on equity of 8.80% and a net margin of 65.81%. The business had revenue of $317.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $309.81 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share. Ares Capital’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts anticipate that Ares Capital Co. will post 1.59 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ARCC. BidaskClub raised Ares Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 19th. JMP Securities boosted their target price on Ares Capital from $18.00 to $18.50 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 4th. National Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of Ares Capital in a research report on Tuesday, May 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ares Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $18.00 target price on Ares Capital and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.96.

Ares Capital

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

