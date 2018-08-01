Amdocs Limited (DOX) Shares Bought by Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,070,872 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 130,842 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned about 4.23% of Amdocs worth $401,832,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Boston Partners lifted its stake in Amdocs by 1.4% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,495,096 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $433,353,000 after purchasing an additional 87,139 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Amdocs by 1.3% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,176,087 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $345,348,000 after purchasing an additional 64,499 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in Amdocs by 6.5% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,016,050 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $134,510,000 after purchasing an additional 123,300 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Amdocs by 5.0% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,264,002 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $84,334,000 after purchasing an additional 60,733 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its stake in Amdocs by 18.6% during the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,097,395 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $73,218,000 after purchasing an additional 171,736 shares during the last quarter. 92.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amdocs opened at $67.58 on Wednesday, according to MarketBeat.com. Amdocs Limited has a 1-year low of $61.00 and a 1-year high of $71.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.68 billion, a PE ratio of 19.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.57.

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The technology company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.06. Amdocs had a return on equity of 15.07% and a net margin of 11.36%. analysts expect that Amdocs Limited will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 29th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 28th. Amdocs’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.17%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. BidaskClub lowered Amdocs from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Amdocs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Amdocs in a research note on Monday, April 30th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Amdocs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Amdocs currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.03.

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services solutions to the communications, entertainment, pay TV, and media industry service providers worldwide. The company offers customer experience and monetization solutions that allow its customers to contextual and personalize interactions.

