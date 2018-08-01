Amarin (AMRN) Trading Down 6.8%

Shares of Amarin Co. plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) dropped 6.8% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $2.40 and last traded at $2.45. Approximately 5,894,800 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 148% from the average daily volume of 2,373,107 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.63.

AMRN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $10.00 price target on shares of Amarin and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 4th. ValuEngine cut shares of Amarin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 26th. BidaskClub raised shares of Amarin from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Amarin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Amarin currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.75.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -2.30, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $716.18 million, a P/E ratio of -10.08 and a beta of 0.73.

Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.08). The company had revenue of $43.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.75 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.08) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts forecast that Amarin Co. plc will post -0.38 EPS for the current year.

In other news, General Counsel Joseph T. Kennedy sold 26,942 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.00, for a total value of $80,826.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 4.08% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AMRN. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amarin by 81.8% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 64,293 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $194,000 after acquiring an additional 28,929 shares during the last quarter. DRW Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Amarin by 45.1% during the 1st quarter. DRW Securities LLC now owns 80,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC lifted its holdings in Amarin by 637.3% during the 1st quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 85,309 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 73,738 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Amarin by 54.4% during the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 134,207 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $415,000 after buying an additional 47,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in Amarin by 107.3% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 171,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $511,000 after buying an additional 88,500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.51% of the company’s stock.

About Amarin

Amarin Corporation plc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the treatment of cardiovascular diseases in the United States. The company's lead product is Vascepa, a prescription-only omega-3 fatty acid capsule, used as an adjunct to diet for reducing triglyceride levels in adult patients with severe hypertriglyceridemia.

