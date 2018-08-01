Amalgamated Bank Has $1.09 Million Stake in RingCentral Inc (RNG)

Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in shares of RingCentral Inc (NYSE:RNG) by 78.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,531 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,849 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in RingCentral were worth $1,093,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RingCentral during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $183,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in RingCentral in the 1st quarter valued at $198,000. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in RingCentral in the 1st quarter valued at $201,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in RingCentral in the 1st quarter valued at $208,000. Finally, Brinker Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in RingCentral in the 1st quarter valued at $238,000. 77.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other RingCentral news, insider Praful Shah sold 10,000 shares of RingCentral stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.23, for a total transaction of $732,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 313,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,926,262.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Vladimir Shmunis sold 46,050 shares of RingCentral stock in a transaction on Monday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.22, for a total transaction of $3,463,881.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 379,848 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,572,166.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 206,399 shares of company stock worth $15,495,485. 11.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of RNG opened at $73.75 on Wednesday. RingCentral Inc has a 52-week low of $34.10 and a 52-week high of $83.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 4.71 and a current ratio of 4.71. The firm has a market cap of $6.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -207.64 and a beta of 0.71.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 9th. The software maker reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.04. RingCentral had a negative net margin of 3.99% and a negative return on equity of 9.90%. The company had revenue of $150.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $145.41 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.03 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.9% on a year-over-year basis. analysts forecast that RingCentral Inc will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on RNG. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of RingCentral from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 16th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of RingCentral in a research note on Wednesday, July 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of RingCentral from $79.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $84.00 price target on shares of RingCentral in a research note on Friday, June 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of RingCentral from $81.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. RingCentral presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.14.

RingCentral Company Profile

RingCentral, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions for business communications and collaboration primarily in the United States. The company's products include RingCentral Office, a multi-tenant, multi-location, and enterprise-grade communications and collaboration solution that enables employees to communicate through voice, text, team messaging and collaboration, and HD video and Web conferencing through smartphones, tablets, PCs, and desk phones for businesses, which require a communications solution; RingCentral Professional, an inbound call routing subscription with additional text and fax capabilities primarily for smaller businesses; and RingCentral Fax solution that offers Internet fax capabilities, which allow businesses to send and receive fax documents without the need for a fax machine.

