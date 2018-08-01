Amalgamated Bank Has $1.05 Million Holdings in 2U Inc (TWOU)

Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in 2U Inc (NASDAQ:TWOU) by 96.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,608 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 6,175 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in 2U were worth $1,054,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 2U in the second quarter worth about $135,000. Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of 2U in the first quarter worth about $253,000. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 2U in the first quarter worth about $336,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 2U in the first quarter worth about $343,000. Finally, Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB acquired a new stake in shares of 2U in the fourth quarter worth about $362,000. 97.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ TWOU opened at $75.66 on Wednesday. 2U Inc has a twelve month low of $45.50 and a twelve month high of $98.58. The company has a quick ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market cap of $4.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -140.11 and a beta of -0.01.

2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 3rd. The software maker reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.01. 2U had a negative return on equity of 11.12% and a negative net margin of 13.00%. The business had revenue of $92.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.44 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 42.4% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts expect that 2U Inc will post -0.76 EPS for the current year.

TWOU has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BidaskClub cut 2U from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 24th. ValuEngine raised 2U from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price target (up previously from $90.00) on shares of 2U in a research report on Friday, May 4th. Barrington Research boosted their price target on 2U to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on 2U from $97.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. 2U has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.58.

In related news, Director Earl Lewis sold 10,393 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.74, for a total transaction of $995,025.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $754,431.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Mark Chernis sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.55, for a total value of $935,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 43,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,078,967.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

2U, Inc operates as an education technology company in the United States, Hong Kong, South Africa, and the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, Graduate Program Segment and Short Course Segment. It offers front-end technology and services, including online learning platform, student and faculty and immersion support, accessibility, admissions application advising, in-program student field placements, and faculty recruiting.

