Amalgamated Bank Grows Stake in Credit Acceptance Corp. (CACC)

Amalgamated Bank raised its position in Credit Acceptance Corp. (NASDAQ:CACC) by 9.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,594 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Credit Acceptance were worth $917,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Credit Acceptance in the 1st quarter worth about $102,000. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Credit Acceptance in the 1st quarter worth about $157,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB purchased a new position in shares of Credit Acceptance in the 4th quarter worth about $222,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Credit Acceptance in the 4th quarter worth about $236,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Credit Acceptance during the 1st quarter valued at about $244,000. Institutional investors own 69.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CACC opened at $383.60 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a current ratio of 22.16, a quick ratio of 22.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07. Credit Acceptance Corp. has a one year low of $245.54 and a one year high of $387.99.

Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 31st. The credit services provider reported $6.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.44 by $0.51. Credit Acceptance had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 43.49%. equities analysts forecast that Credit Acceptance Corp. will post 25.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Credit Acceptance news, insider Douglas W. Busk sold 730 shares of Credit Acceptance stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total transaction of $270,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Kenneth Booth sold 2,000 shares of Credit Acceptance stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $375.00, for a total value of $750,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CACC shares. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Credit Acceptance in a report on Tuesday, April 10th. ValuEngine downgraded Credit Acceptance from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Oppenheimer set a $365.00 target price on Credit Acceptance and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 12th. BidaskClub downgraded Credit Acceptance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Credit Acceptance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Credit Acceptance currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $290.88.

Credit Acceptance Corporation provides financing programs, and related products and services to independent and franchised automobile dealers in the United States. The company advances money to dealers in exchange for the right to service the underlying consumer loans; and buys the consumer loans from the dealers and keeps various amounts collected from the consumers.

