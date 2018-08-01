Amalgamated Bank Boosts Holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc (KNX)

Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc (NYSE:KNX) by 42.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 25,786 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 7,699 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation were worth $985,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of KNX. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 36,323 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,588,000 after buying an additional 1,061 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 57.3% during the fourth quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 83,158 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,636,000 after buying an additional 30,291 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 20.8% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,613 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $595,000 after buying an additional 2,346 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation during the fourth quarter worth $231,000. Finally, Trellus Management Company LLC grew its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 400.0% during the first quarter. Trellus Management Company LLC now owns 25,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,150,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. 80.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KNX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 17th. ValuEngine cut shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 24th. Buckingham Research reduced their price objective on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $62.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $43.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.44.

Shares of Knight-Swift Transportation opened at $32.55 on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc has a twelve month low of $29.00 and a twelve month high of $51.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.69.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 25th. The transportation company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.56. Knight-Swift Transportation had a net margin of 13.67% and a return on equity of 5.74%. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. Knight-Swift Transportation’s revenue for the quarter was up 387.4% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts predict that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Kevin P. Knight sold 69,217 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.04, for a total value of $2,771,448.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Gary J. Knight sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.22, for a total transaction of $603,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 93,725 shares of company stock worth $3,755,229. 27.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Knight-Swift Transportation Company Profile

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides truckload transportation and logistics services in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through six segments: Knight Trucking, Knight Logistics, Swift Truckload, Swift Dedicated, Swift Refrigerated, and Swift Intermodal.

