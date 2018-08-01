Altria Group Inc (MO) Shares Bought by Bp Plc

Bp Plc boosted its stake in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 241,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,000 shares during the quarter. Bp Plc’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $13,686,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust of NJ lifted its stake in Altria Group by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust of NJ now owns 32,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,817,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. RB Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Altria Group by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 15,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $860,000 after purchasing an additional 2,254 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Altria Group by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 99,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,635,000 after purchasing an additional 4,061 shares in the last quarter. Baugh & Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Baugh & Associates LLC now owns 59,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,363,000 after buying an additional 1,379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coastline Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 21.6% in the 2nd quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 10,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $575,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 14th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 23rd. Consumer Edge assumed coverage on shares of Altria Group in a report on Monday, June 11th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $69.31 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a $70.00 target price on shares of Altria Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Altria Group from $78.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.61.

Altria Group opened at $58.68 on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The stock has a market capitalization of $109.15 billion, a PE ratio of 17.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.62. Altria Group Inc has a twelve month low of $53.91 and a twelve month high of $74.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.65.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.02 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 42.00% and a return on equity of 48.88%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. equities analysts forecast that Altria Group Inc will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 10th. Investors of record on Friday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 14th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.77%. Altria Group’s payout ratio is 82.84%.

Altria Group declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, May 17th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase up to 1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Altria Group Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands.

