Altra Industrial Motion Corp (AIMC) VP Todd Patriacca Sells 3,300 Shares

Altra Industrial Motion Corp (NASDAQ:AIMC) VP Todd Patriacca sold 3,300 shares of Altra Industrial Motion stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total value of $151,800.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 22,590 shares in the company, valued at $1,039,140. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Todd Patriacca also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 13th, Todd Patriacca sold 700 shares of Altra Industrial Motion stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total value of $32,200.00.

On Thursday, May 17th, Todd Patriacca sold 4,000 shares of Altra Industrial Motion stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.09, for a total value of $172,360.00.

Shares of Altra Industrial Motion opened at $43.90 on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of 18.62 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.58. Altra Industrial Motion Corp has a 1 year low of $40.45 and a 1 year high of $53.70.

Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $237.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $239.02 million. Altra Industrial Motion had a return on equity of 17.03% and a net margin of 5.87%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.57 EPS. equities research analysts forecast that Altra Industrial Motion Corp will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 17th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 14th. Altra Industrial Motion’s dividend payout ratio is 33.17%.

AIMC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Altra Industrial Motion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 24th. ValuEngine downgraded Altra Industrial Motion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 26th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Altra Industrial Motion from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.80.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AIMC. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Altra Industrial Motion in the 4th quarter valued at about $203,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in shares of Altra Industrial Motion in the 1st quarter valued at about $204,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB acquired a new position in shares of Altra Industrial Motion in the 4th quarter valued at about $209,000. Global X Management Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 164.6% in the 1st quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 5,557 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 3,457 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 138.7% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,589 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 3,829 shares during the period.

Altra Industrial Motion Company Profile

Altra Industrial Motion Corp. designs, produces, and markets mechanical power transmission components worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Couplings, Clutches and Brakes; Electromagnetic Clutches and Brakes; and Gearing. It offers coupling products under the Ameridrives, Bibby, Lamiflex, TB Wood's, Huco Dynatork, Guardian, and Stromag brands for food processing, oil and gas, power generation, material handling, medical, metals, mining, and mobile off-highway markets; and heavy duty clutches and brakes under the Wichita Clutch, Twiflex, Industrial Clutch, Svendborg Brakes, and Stromag brands for use in metal forming, oil and gas drilling platforms, mining, material handling, marine, and wind turbine applications.

