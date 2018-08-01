Alps Advisors Inc. Purchases 1,406 Shares of ABIOMED, Inc. (ABMD)

Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of ABIOMED, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) by 50.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,202 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,406 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in ABIOMED were worth $787,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ABMD. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in shares of ABIOMED by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 11,430 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,142,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of ABIOMED by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 19,607 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,675,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of ABIOMED by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 53,042 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $9,941,000 after purchasing an additional 4,792 shares in the last quarter. BB&T Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of ABIOMED during the fourth quarter worth $219,000. Finally, Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB acquired a new position in shares of ABIOMED during the fourth quarter worth $683,000. 86.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:ABMD opened at $354.53 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 144.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.18. ABIOMED, Inc. has a 12-month low of $144.01 and a 12-month high of $450.93.

ABIOMED (NASDAQ:ABMD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $1.15. The business had revenue of $180.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.87 million. ABIOMED had a net margin of 25.71% and a return on equity of 18.91%. The business’s revenue was up 35.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. analysts expect that ABIOMED, Inc. will post 3.53 EPS for the current year.

In other ABIOMED news, COO David M. Weber sold 46,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $442.63, for a total transaction of $20,582,295.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 189,657 shares in the company, valued at $83,947,877.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP William J. Bolt sold 22,790 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.03, for a total transaction of $7,931,603.70. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 66,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,114,064.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 213,680 shares of company stock valued at $88,292,489. Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ABMD shares. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of ABIOMED in a research note on Wednesday, April 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $332.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ABIOMED from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $335.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of ABIOMED to $460.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 29th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of ABIOMED from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 3rd. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their price target on shares of ABIOMED to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $374.88.

ABIOMED, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It also provides continuum of care to heart failure patients. The company offers Impella 2.5 catheter, a percutaneous micro heart pump with integrated motor and sensors for use in interventional cardiology; and Impella CP, a device used by interventional cardiologists to support patients in the cath lab and cardiac surgeons in the heart surgery suite.

