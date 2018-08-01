Alps Advisors Inc. Invests $868,000 in HCP, Inc. (HCP)

Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of HCP, Inc. (NYSE:HCP) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 33,291 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $868,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HCP. Centersquare Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HCP during the first quarter worth about $176,082,000. Resolution Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of HCP during the first quarter worth about $69,042,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of HCP by 32.3% during the first quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,641,262 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $177,507,000 after purchasing an additional 1,866,537 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of HCP by 108.6% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,762,845 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $64,203,000 after purchasing an additional 1,438,692 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of HCP by 157.8% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,115,486 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,143,000 after purchasing an additional 1,294,900 shares in the last quarter. 88.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director R Kent Griffin, Jr. bought 21,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $23.80 per share, for a total transaction of $502,180.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 30,575 shares in the company, valued at approximately $727,685. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HCP opened at $25.90 on Wednesday. HCP, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.48 and a 52 week high of $32.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The company has a market capitalization of $11.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.28, a PEG ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 0.26.

HCP (NYSE:HCP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.38). HCP had a negative net margin of 0.41% and a negative return on equity of 0.13%. The firm had revenue of $479.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $452.86 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts forecast that HCP, Inc. will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 8th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 3rd. HCP’s payout ratio is 75.90%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on HCP shares. Capital One Financial started coverage on shares of HCP in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $27.50 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of HCP from $28.00 to $23.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 14th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of HCP in a research report on Thursday, May 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of HCP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 5th. Finally, Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating on shares of HCP in a research report on Friday, June 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. HCP has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.54.

HCP Company Profile

HCP, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that invests in real estate serving the healthcare industry in the United States. HCP owns a large-scale portfolio primarily diversified across life science, medical office and senior housing. Recognized as a global leader in sustainability, HCP has been a publicly-traded company since 1985 and was the first healthcare REIT selected to the S&P 500 index.

