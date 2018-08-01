Alps Advisors Inc. Cuts Position in Accenture Plc (ACN)

Alps Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) by 41.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,419 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 3,777 shares during the quarter. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $830,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Financial Advocates Investment Management purchased a new position in Accenture during the first quarter valued at approximately $357,000. BB&T Securities LLC increased its holdings in Accenture by 83.1% during the first quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 256,405 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $39,357,000 after buying an additional 116,349 shares during the period. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp increased its holdings in Accenture by 24.9% during the first quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp now owns 53,600 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $8,228,000 after buying an additional 10,700 shares during the period. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC increased its holdings in Accenture by 66.2% during the first quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 10,383 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,594,000 after buying an additional 4,136 shares during the period. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new position in Accenture during the first quarter valued at approximately $8,826,000. 69.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:ACN opened at $159.33 on Wednesday. Accenture Plc has a 12 month low of $127.26 and a 12 month high of $168.95. The firm has a market cap of $109.31 billion, a PE ratio of 27.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.97.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 28th. The information technology services provider reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.07. Accenture had a net margin of 9.76% and a return on equity of 42.01%. The company had revenue of $10.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.52 EPS. Accenture’s revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts predict that Accenture Plc will post 6.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $79.00 target price on shares of Accenture in a research note on Friday, June 29th. Pivotal Research set a $180.00 target price on shares of Accenture and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 29th. Credit Suisse Group set a $151.00 target price on shares of Accenture and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on shares of Accenture from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Accenture from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $176.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $162.11.

In related news, General Counsel Chad T. Jerdee sold 788 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.02, for a total transaction of $130,823.76. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 9,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,566,066.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Richard Lumb sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.10, for a total transaction of $312,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 120,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,735,902.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 50,868 shares of company stock valued at $8,296,018. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture plc provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services worldwide. Its Communications, Media & Technology segment provides professional services that help clients accelerate and deliver digital transformation, and enhance business results through industry-specific solutions for communications, media, and high tech industries, as well as for software platforms.

