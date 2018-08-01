Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (ALNY) Trading Down 7.4% on Insider Selling

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY)’s share price was down 7.4% during trading on Monday following insider selling activity. The company traded as low as $95.17 and last traded at $96.81. Approximately 1,328,500 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 51% from the average daily volume of 878,388 shares. The stock had previously closed at $104.51.

Specifically, CEO John Maraganore sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.39, for a total transaction of $5,269,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 201,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,214,690.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Laurie Keating sold 1,563 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.04, for a total value of $164,177.52. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,063 shares in the company, valued at $1,687,257.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Get Alnylam Pharmaceuticals alerts:

A number of analysts have commented on ALNY shares. Piper Jaffray Companies reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, July 23rd. BidaskClub lowered Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 18th. ValuEngine raised Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $160.00 to $134.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $139.33.

The firm has a market cap of $10.51 billion, a PE ratio of -17.53 and a beta of 2.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 14.61 and a quick ratio of 14.61.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.47) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $21.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.23 million. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 36.81% and a negative net margin of 565.20%. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.25) earnings per share. equities analysts predict that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -6.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALNY. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 921.6% in the first quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 908,046 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $108,148,000 after acquiring an additional 819,160 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 10.4% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,231,881 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $416,798,000 after acquiring an additional 397,668 shares in the last quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,067,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,507,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 227.4% in the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 348,570 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $41,515,000 after acquiring an additional 242,098 shares in the last quarter. 90.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel therapeutics based on RNA interference (RNAi). Its pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics focuses on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, and hepatic infectious diseases. The company's clinical development programs include Patisiran, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis; Givosiran that is in Phase III trial to treat acute hepatic porphyrias; Fitusiran, an investigational RNAi therapeutic that is in Phase II open-label extension and Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of hemophilia and rare bleeding disorders; and Inclisiran, which is in III clinical trial for hypercholesterolemia.

Further Reading: Analyst Ratings

Receive News & Ratings for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.