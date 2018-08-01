Allied Motion Technologies (AMOT) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.07 EPS

Allied Motion Technologies (NASDAQ:AMOT) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The technology company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.07, reports. Allied Motion Technologies had a return on equity of 14.64% and a net margin of 3.58%.

Allied Motion Technologies traded down $0.78, reaching $45.10, during trading hours on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. 82,500 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 50,150. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Allied Motion Technologies has a twelve month low of $22.78 and a twelve month high of $51.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $429.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.89.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Allied Motion Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. BidaskClub cut Allied Motion Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 17th. TheStreet upgraded Allied Motion Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 30th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Allied Motion Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd.

Allied Motion Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells precision and specialty motion control components and systems that are used in a range of industries worldwide. It provides automotive brushless (BL) DC motors, power steering solutions, and special purpose motors; fractional horsepower permanent magnet DC and BLDC motors serving a range of original equipment applications; and high performance BLDC motors, including servo motors, frameless motors, torque motors, slot less motors, high resolution encoders, and motor/encoder assemblies.

