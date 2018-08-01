Allianz Asset Management GmbH Purchases New Position in Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (IBKR)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 23,153 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,557,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBKR. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 528.9% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 918,832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,782,000 after purchasing an additional 772,732 shares during the last quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 24.6% during the 1st quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC now owns 2,541,244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $170,873,000 after purchasing an additional 501,191 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,026,103 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $405,194,000 after purchasing an additional 255,296 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group during the 1st quarter worth about $13,002,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 27.5% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 801,624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,902,000 after purchasing an additional 172,755 shares during the last quarter. 15.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Interactive Brokers Group alerts:

IBKR opened at $59.86 on Wednesday. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.70 and a 1 year high of $80.32. The company has a market capitalization of $25.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.97.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.05. Interactive Brokers Group had a net margin of 5.19% and a return on equity of 2.29%. The business had revenue of $445.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $409.02 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. analysts anticipate that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 2.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 14th. Investors of record on Friday, August 31st will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 30th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. Interactive Brokers Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.14%.

Several research firms have issued reports on IBKR. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target (up from $52.00) on shares of Interactive Brokers Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Interactive Brokers Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 14th. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on shares of Interactive Brokers Group to $75.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 18th. BidaskClub raised shares of Interactive Brokers Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 18th. Finally, Sandler O’Neill reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 target price on shares of Interactive Brokers Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.86.

Interactive Brokers Group Company Profile

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker in approximately 120 electronic exchanges and market centers worldwide. It specializes in executing and clearing trades in securities, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, and mutual funds. The company custodies and services accounts for hedge and mutual funds, registered investment advisors, proprietary trading groups, introducing brokers, and individual investors.

Further Reading: Average Daily Trade Volume Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR).

Receive News & Ratings for Interactive Brokers Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interactive Brokers Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.