Allianz Asset Management GmbH Purchases New Holdings in Armstrong World Industries Inc (AWI)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in shares of Armstrong World Industries Inc (NYSE:AWI) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 28,968 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,631,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned about 0.06% of Armstrong World Industries at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Armstrong World Industries by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 37,576 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,115,000 after acquiring an additional 2,752 shares during the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Armstrong World Industries during the 1st quarter worth $1,225,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB grew its position in Armstrong World Industries by 25.4% during the 1st quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 4,930 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Tuttle Tactical Management bought a new stake in Armstrong World Industries during the 1st quarter worth $1,225,000. Finally, TLP Group LLC grew its position in Armstrong World Industries by 8,762.5% during the 1st quarter. TLP Group LLC now owns 3,545 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 3,505 shares during the last quarter.

In other Armstrong World Industries news, SVP David S. Cookson sold 27,336 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total value of $1,722,168.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 33,281 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,096,703. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.94% of the company’s stock.

AWI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Armstrong World Industries from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Armstrong World Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 28th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on shares of Armstrong World Industries in a research report on Friday, July 20th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Armstrong World Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Armstrong World Industries has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.00.

Armstrong World Industries opened at $67.90 on Wednesday, according to MarketBeat. Armstrong World Industries Inc has a 12 month low of $44.75 and a 12 month high of $70.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 2.44.

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The construction company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01. Armstrong World Industries had a return on equity of 41.44% and a net margin of 13.54%. The firm had revenue of $248.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $245.81 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.87 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts expect that Armstrong World Industries Inc will post 3.71 EPS for the current year.

Armstrong World Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells ceiling systems primarily for use in the construction and renovation of residential and commercial buildings worldwide. It principally offers mineral fiber, fiberglass wool, and metal ceiling systems. The company produces suspended mineral fiber and soft fiber ceiling systems; suspension system (grid) and ceiling component products; and acoustical ceiling, wall, and structural solutions.

