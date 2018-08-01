Allen Investment Management LLC Purchases New Position in Guggenheim Invest S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (RPV)

Allen Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Guggenheim Invest S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RPV) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 15,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $991,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SPC Financial Inc. bought a new position in Guggenheim Invest S&P 500 Pure Value ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Guggenheim Invest S&P 500 Pure Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $243,000. Hengehold Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Guggenheim Invest S&P 500 Pure Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $291,000. Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Guggenheim Invest S&P 500 Pure Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $386,000. Finally, WP Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Guggenheim Invest S&P 500 Pure Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $422,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA RPV opened at $68.01 on Wednesday. Guggenheim Invest S&P 500 Pure Value ETF has a 12 month low of $58.59 and a 12 month high of $71.34.

