Allen Investment Management LLC Acquires 43,105 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (LOW)

Allen Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,051,886 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,105 shares during the period. Lowe’s Companies makes up approximately 3.8% of Allen Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Allen Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Lowe’s Companies worth $100,529,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ClariVest Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the first quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Rainier Group Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the first quarter valued at approximately $121,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the second quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 88.8% during the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,524 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 717 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 56.4% during the first quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 1,766 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.17% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LOW opened at $99.34 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $70.76 and a 12 month high of $108.98. The company has a market capitalization of $79.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.34.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 23rd. The home improvement retailer reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by ($0.03). Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 66.36% and a net margin of 5.55%. The company had revenue of $17.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.44 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.03 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 25th will be given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 24th. This is an increase from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is 43.74%.

In other Lowe’s Companies news, SVP Matthew V. Hollifield sold 12,362 shares of Lowe’s Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.56, for a total value of $1,230,760.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on LOW shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Monday, April 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $107.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 23rd. Finally, Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $102.71.

Lowe's Companies Company Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It offers a line of products for maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. The company provides home improvement products in various categories, such as lumber and building materials, tools and hardware, appliances, fashion fixtures, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, paint, millwork, flooring, and kitchens, as well as outdoor power equipment.

