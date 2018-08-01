Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (ALXN) Receives $161.76 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-two research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and eighteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $161.76.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ALXN shares. Nomura boosted their price objective on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 10th. Credit Suisse Group set a $149.00 price objective on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 27th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $170.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 30th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 24th.

In related news, EVP John J. Orloff sold 2,115 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.53, for a total value of $250,690.95. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 31,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,768,068.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Paul J. Clancy sold 5,241 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.11, for a total transaction of $687,147.51. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 93,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,233,742.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ALXN. Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 3,156.7% during the first quarter. Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd now owns 977 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 947 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 145.3% during the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 883 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares in the last quarter. Lucia Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth approximately $191,000. Berson & Corrado Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth approximately $205,000. Finally, Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth approximately $211,000. 92.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals traded up $0.04, hitting $133.00, on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. 34,130 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,320,240. Alexion Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $102.10 and a one year high of $149.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 2.72. The company has a market cap of $29.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.77, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.08.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.58. Alexion Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 2.68% and a positive return on equity of 15.21%. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $976.81 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.56 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts predict that Alexion Pharmaceuticals will post 6.25 EPS for the current year.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes various therapeutic products. The company offers Soliris (eculizumab), a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH), a genetic blood disorder; atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (aHUS), a genetic disease; and generalized myasthenia gravis, a debilitating, complement-mediated neuromuscular disease.

