Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (ALXN) Position Lowered by Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. trimmed its stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) by 31.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals were worth $273,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its position in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 6,915 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $771,000 after buying an additional 711 shares during the last quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC grew its position in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 20,776 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,316,000 after purchasing an additional 1,156 shares during the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC grew its position in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 32.3% during the 1st quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 48,571 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,414,000 after purchasing an additional 11,870 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 24.3% during the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 119,616 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $13,329,000 after purchasing an additional 23,394 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JBF Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Alexion Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $6,465,000. 92.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALXN opened at $132.96 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.31 billion, a PE ratio of 25.77, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $102.10 and a fifty-two week high of $149.34.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.58. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $976.81 million. Alexion Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 2.68% and a positive return on equity of 15.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.56 earnings per share. equities analysts predict that Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 6.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $150.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $184.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 price objective on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $158.00 price objective on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Alexion Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.00.

In related news, EVP John J. Orloff sold 2,115 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.53, for a total value of $250,690.95. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 31,790 shares in the company, valued at $3,768,068.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Paul J. Clancy sold 5,241 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.11, for a total transaction of $687,147.51. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 93,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,233,742.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals Profile

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes various therapeutic products. The company offers Soliris (eculizumab), a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH), a genetic blood disorder; atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (aHUS), a genetic disease; and generalized myasthenia gravis, a debilitating, complement-mediated neuromuscular disease.

