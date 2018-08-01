Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (ALXN) Position Increased by Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH increased its holdings in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) by 30.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,410 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,041 shares during the quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals were worth $547,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 3,156.7% during the first quarter. Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd now owns 977 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 947 shares during the period. Berson & Corrado Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $205,000. Lucia Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $191,000. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $211,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $220,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Alexion Pharmaceuticals alerts:

A number of analysts recently commented on ALXN shares. Citigroup lifted their price target on Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $170.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 30th. BidaskClub upgraded Alexion Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 23rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $149.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 5th. ValuEngine downgraded Alexion Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $158.00 target price on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $160.00.

In other news, CFO Paul J. Clancy sold 5,241 shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.11, for a total value of $687,147.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 93,309 shares in the company, valued at $12,233,742.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP John J. Orloff sold 2,115 shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Friday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.53, for a total value of $250,690.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 31,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,768,068.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 4.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:ALXN opened at $132.96 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 2.27. Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $102.10 and a 1 year high of $149.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.03, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.08.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.58. Alexion Pharmaceuticals had a positive return on equity of 15.21% and a negative net margin of 2.68%. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $976.81 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.56 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts predict that Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 6.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes various therapeutic products. The company offers Soliris (eculizumab), a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH), a genetic blood disorder; atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (aHUS), a genetic disease; and generalized myasthenia gravis, a debilitating, complement-mediated neuromuscular disease.

Featured Story: Investing in Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Alexion Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alexion Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.