Albert D Mason Inc. Sells 4,399 Shares of Hormel Foods Corp (HRL)

Albert D Mason Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Hormel Foods Corp (NYSE:HRL) by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,713 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,399 shares during the quarter. Hormel Foods accounts for 1.6% of Albert D Mason Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Albert D Mason Inc.’s holdings in Hormel Foods were worth $2,222,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in Hormel Foods by 14.1% during the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 4,202,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,236,000 after buying an additional 518,445 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Hormel Foods by 25.7% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,043,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,452,000 after buying an additional 621,518 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. grew its holdings in Hormel Foods by 1.0% during the first quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 2,720,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,384,000 after buying an additional 26,954 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in Hormel Foods by 12.5% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 2,096,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,944,000 after buying an additional 233,064 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Hormel Foods by 10.3% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,021,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,367,000 after buying an additional 188,805 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Hormel Foods alerts:

In other Hormel Foods news, Director Robert Nakasone sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.57, for a total value of $219,420.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 116,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,271,083.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas R. Day sold 43,023 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.02, for a total value of $1,592,711.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 59,453 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,200,950.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 85,023 shares of company stock worth $3,152,731. Insiders own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

Hormel Foods opened at $35.97 on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.61. Hormel Foods Corp has a 1-year low of $29.75 and a 1-year high of $38.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.42.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 24th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.01). Hormel Foods had a return on equity of 17.44% and a net margin of 10.05%. The business had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts predict that Hormel Foods Corp will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 16th will be given a $0.1875 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 13th. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. Hormel Foods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.77%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on HRL shares. Buckingham Research decreased their price target on Hormel Foods from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 25th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of Hormel Foods in a report on Thursday, May 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hormel Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 17th. Stephens downgraded Hormel Foods from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Mizuho downgraded Hormel Foods from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Hormel Foods currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.90.

About Hormel Foods

Hormel Foods Corporation produces and markets various meat and food products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, Specialty Foods, and International & Other. It offers various perishable meat products, including fresh meats, frozen items, refrigerated meal solutions, sausages, hams, guacamole, and bacon; and shelf-stable products, such as canned luncheon meats, peanut butter, chilies, shelf-stable microwaveable meals, hash, stews, meat spreads, flour and corn tortillas, salsas, tortilla chips, and other products.

Featured Article: Closed-End Mutual Funds (CEFs)



Receive News & Ratings for Hormel Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hormel Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.