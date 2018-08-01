Albert D Mason Inc. Increases Stake in AstroNova Inc (ALOT)

Albert D Mason Inc. grew its position in shares of AstroNova Inc (NASDAQ:ALOT) by 26.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 48,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 10,048 shares during the quarter. Albert D Mason Inc.’s holdings in AstroNova were worth $916,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in AstroNova by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 182,750 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,531,000 after purchasing an additional 4,800 shares during the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in AstroNova by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 356,960 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,533,000 after purchasing an additional 7,740 shares during the last quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in AstroNova in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $356,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in AstroNova by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 528,206 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,187,000 after purchasing an additional 9,544 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.51% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Michael J. Natalizia sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.10, for a total transaction of $76,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 10.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ALOT shares. TheStreet upgraded AstroNova from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, April 30th. Dougherty & Co started coverage on AstroNova in a report on Wednesday, June 13th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

ALOT opened at $18.10 on Wednesday. AstroNova Inc has a twelve month low of $11.00 and a twelve month high of $20.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The company has a market capitalization of $125.85 million, a P/E ratio of 28.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of -0.08.

AstroNova (NASDAQ:ALOT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 5th. The business services provider reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter. AstroNova had a return on equity of 7.48% and a net margin of 2.98%. The firm had revenue of $31.49 million during the quarter. equities analysts expect that AstroNova Inc will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

AstroNova Company Profile

AstroNova, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes specialty printers, and data acquisition and analysis systems in the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, Central and South America, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Product Identification and Test & Measurement (T&M).

