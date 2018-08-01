Albert D Mason Inc. Has $1.58 Million Position in Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (PB)

Albert D Mason Inc. decreased its position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB) by 28.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,176 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 9,210 shares during the quarter. Prosperity Bancshares makes up 1.1% of Albert D Mason Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Albert D Mason Inc.’s holdings in Prosperity Bancshares were worth $1,584,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Prosperity Bancshares by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 81,620 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,716,000 after purchasing an additional 9,242 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Prosperity Bancshares by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 91,638 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,421,000 after purchasing an additional 13,413 shares in the last quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Prosperity Bancshares by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 201,952 shares of the bank’s stock worth $14,151,000 after purchasing an additional 8,870 shares in the last quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB purchased a new stake in Prosperity Bancshares in the 4th quarter worth $428,000. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Prosperity Bancshares by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 237,457 shares of the bank’s stock worth $17,247,000 after purchasing an additional 9,607 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Prosperity Bancshares alerts:

Several analysts have commented on PB shares. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $79.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 26th. DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 26th. ValuEngine cut shares of Prosperity Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Prosperity Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.80.

In other news, Director Ned S. Holmes sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.46, for a total value of $3,723,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders own 5.05% of the company’s stock.

Prosperity Bancshares opened at $70.15 on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $55.84 and a twelve month high of $79.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.87 billion, a PE ratio of 17.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.35.

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The bank reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.02. Prosperity Bancshares had a net margin of 35.75% and a return on equity of 7.59%. The firm had revenue of $190.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $186.33 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.99 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts anticipate that Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Saturday, September 15th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 13th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. Prosperity Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.55%.

Prosperity Bancshares Company Profile

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc operates as bank holding company for the Prosperity Bank that provides retail and commercial banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand, savings, money market, and time accounts. The company also offers 1-4 family residential mortgage, commercial mortgage and multifamily residential, commercial and industrial, agricultural real estate, and non-real estate agricultural loans, as well as construction, land development, and other land loans; consumer loans, including automobile, recreational vehicle, boat, home improvement, personal, and deposit account collateralized loans; and consumer durables and home equity loans.

See Also: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB).

Receive News & Ratings for Prosperity Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prosperity Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.