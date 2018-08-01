Akamai Technologies (AKAM) Shares Down 5.5%

Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)’s share price fell 5.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $75.16 and last traded at $75.29. 2,958,700 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 55% from the average session volume of 1,909,753 shares. The stock had previously closed at $79.64.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AKAM. BidaskClub cut Akamai Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 18th. ValuEngine upgraded Akamai Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. B. Riley lowered their price target on Akamai Technologies from $99.00 to $97.00 and set a “$79.75” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 23rd. Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $89.00 price target on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research report on Friday, July 20th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Akamai Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 9th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Akamai Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.82.

The firm has a market capitalization of $12.85 billion, a PE ratio of 39.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.60.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The technology infrastructure company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $663.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $661.13 million. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 10.04% and a net margin of 7.46%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. equities analysts forecast that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider William Wheaton sold 7,500 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.00, for a total value of $532,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 32,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,287,123. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul Sagan sold 39,100 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.09, for a total value of $2,975,119.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 154,278 shares in the company, valued at $11,739,013.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 127,598 shares of company stock worth $9,801,748 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AKAM. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 143.4% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,743 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 1,027 shares in the last quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Akamai Technologies during the second quarter valued at $142,000. Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 61.7% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,266 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 865 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Akamai Technologies during the first quarter valued at $188,000. Finally, S&CO Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Akamai Technologies during the second quarter valued at $205,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.58% of the company’s stock.

About Akamai Technologies

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet in the United States and internationally. The company offers Web and mobile performance solutions, such as Ion, a situational performance solution; Dynamic Site Accelerator that helps in consistent Website performance; Image Manager that automatically optimizes online images; CloudTest to conduct load testing and other analysis of Websites in a pre-production environment; mPulse that provides real-time Website performance data to provide insight about end-user experiences on a Website; and Global Traffic Management, a fault-tolerant solution.

