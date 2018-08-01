Akamai Technologies (AKAM) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The technology infrastructure company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.03, Bloomberg Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $663.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $661.13 million. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 7.46% and a return on equity of 10.04%. Akamai Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.62 earnings per share. Akamai Technologies updated its FY18 guidance to $3.26-3.38 EPS and its Q3 guidance to $0.80-0.86 EPS.

AKAM opened at $71.25 on Wednesday. Akamai Technologies has a 1-year low of $44.65 and a 1-year high of $83.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.60.

In other news, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 7,855 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.00, for a total transaction of $581,270.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $445,702. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider William Wheaton sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $375,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,500,525. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 127,598 shares of company stock valued at $9,801,748. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 2.9% during the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 23,987 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $1,702,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. Oakbrook Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 5.5% during the second quarter. Oakbrook Investments LLC now owns 13,470 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $986,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 13.2% during the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 6,139 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $450,000 after acquiring an additional 716 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 2.1% during the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 37,317 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $2,649,000 after acquiring an additional 761 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 61.7% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,266 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 865 shares in the last quarter. 86.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on AKAM shares. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies from $99.00 to $97.00 and set a “$79.75” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 23rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Akamai Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Akamai Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, May 4th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Akamai Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 1st. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Akamai Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.82.

Akamai Technologies Company Profile

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet in the United States and internationally. The company offers Web and mobile performance solutions, such as Ion, a situational performance solution; Dynamic Site Accelerator that helps in consistent Website performance; Image Manager that automatically optimizes online images; CloudTest to conduct load testing and other analysis of Websites in a pre-production environment; mPulse that provides real-time Website performance data to provide insight about end-user experiences on a Website; and Global Traffic Management, a fault-tolerant solution.

