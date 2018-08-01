AgroFresh Solutions (AGFS) Earning Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage, Accern Reports

News headlines about AgroFresh Solutions (NASDAQ:AGFS) have been trending somewhat positive on Wednesday, according to Accern Sentiment. Accern identifies positive and negative news coverage by reviewing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. AgroFresh Solutions earned a news impact score of 0.07 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media stories about the basic materials company an impact score of 44.662903456068 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near term.

Shares of AGFS stock traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.98. 71,231 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 72,595. AgroFresh Solutions has a 1-year low of $4.94 and a 1-year high of $8.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 2.19.

AgroFresh Solutions (NASDAQ:AGFS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 10th. The basic materials company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.21). AgroFresh Solutions had a net margin of 13.28% and a negative return on equity of 0.37%. The firm had revenue of $38.35 million for the quarter.

Separately, BidaskClub raised AgroFresh Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 18th.

In related news, Director George Lobisser sold 20,000 shares of AgroFresh Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.50, for a total value of $150,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $91,485. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Dowdupont Inc. acquired 7,851 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.99 per share, for a total transaction of $54,878.49. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 296,984 shares of company stock worth $2,076,093. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AgroFresh Solutions, Inc provides data-driven specialty solutions worldwide. The company uses 1-Methylcyclopropene technology, an ethylene action inhibitor to maintain freshness and extend the shelf life of various fresh produce. Its solutions enable growers and packers of fresh produce to preserve and enhance the freshness, quality, and value of fresh produce, including apples, pears, kiwifruit, avocados, and bananas, as well as flowers.

