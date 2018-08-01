Affiliated Managers Group (AMG) Stock Rating Upgraded by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) was upgraded by research analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on AMG. ValuEngine lowered Affiliated Managers Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Affiliated Managers Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 3rd. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on Affiliated Managers Group from $213.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 6th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $226.00 price target on shares of Affiliated Managers Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 11th. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price target on shares of Affiliated Managers Group in a research report on Monday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $210.88.

Get Affiliated Managers Group alerts:

Affiliated Managers Group opened at $160.01 on Monday, according to MarketBeat.com. The stock has a market cap of $8.20 billion, a PE ratio of 11.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Affiliated Managers Group has a one year low of $145.00 and a one year high of $216.99.

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 30th. The asset manager reported $3.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.59 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $600.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $604.68 million. Affiliated Managers Group had a return on equity of 19.27% and a net margin of 30.34%. Affiliated Managers Group’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.33 earnings per share. research analysts anticipate that Affiliated Managers Group will post 16.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Dwight D. Churchill sold 1,981 shares of Affiliated Managers Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.28, for a total value of $329,400.68. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,075,665.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMG. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its position in Affiliated Managers Group by 122.8% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,277 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $671,000 after buying an additional 1,806 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Affiliated Managers Group by 837.5% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 59,069 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $12,124,000 after buying an additional 52,768 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Affiliated Managers Group by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,155 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,316,000 after buying an additional 1,073 shares during the last quarter. ARP Americas LP acquired a new stake in Affiliated Managers Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $417,000. Finally, Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI acquired a new stake in Affiliated Managers Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $217,000. 94.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Affiliated Managers Group Company Profile

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc, through its affiliates, operates as an asset management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients, and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or subadvisory services to mutual funds. These funds are distributed to retail and institutional clients directly and through intermediaries, including independent investment advisors, retirement plan sponsors, broker-dealers, major fund marketplaces, and bank trust departments.

Read More: Diversification For Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for Affiliated Managers Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Affiliated Managers Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.