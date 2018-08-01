AES Corp Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.13 (AES)

AES Corp (NYSE:AES) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, July 16th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, August 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.13 per share by the utilities provider on Friday, August 17th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 2nd.

AES has raised its dividend by an average of 33.9% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 5 years. AES has a payout ratio of 43.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect AES to earn $1.34 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.52 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 38.8%.

NYSE:AES opened at $13.36 on Wednesday. AES has a 1-year low of $9.86 and a 1-year high of $13.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20.

AES (NYSE:AES) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.13 billion. AES had a negative net margin of 3.63% and a positive return on equity of 18.70%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share. analysts predict that AES will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on AES. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AES from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 10th. Bank of America lowered shares of AES from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $12.50 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 2nd. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of AES from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 20th. Scotiabank raised shares of AES from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of AES in a research report on Friday, April 27th. They set a “weight” rating and a $13.50 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. AES presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.00.

About AES

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

