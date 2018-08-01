AES Corp Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.13 (AES)

AES Corp (NYSE:AES) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, July 16th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, August 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.13 per share by the utilities provider on Friday, August 17th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 2nd.
AES has raised its dividend by an average of 33.9% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 5 years. AES has a payout ratio of 43.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect AES to earn $1.34 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.52 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 38.8%.
NYSE:AES opened at $13.36 on Wednesday. AES has a 1-year low of $9.86 and a 1-year high of $13.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20.
Several research firms have commented on AES. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AES from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 10th. Bank of America lowered shares of AES from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $12.50 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 2nd. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of AES from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 20th. Scotiabank raised shares of AES from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of AES in a research report on Friday, April 27th. They set a “weight” rating and a $13.50 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. AES presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.00.
About AES
The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.
