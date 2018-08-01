Advisory Services Network LLC Sells 834 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (IWD)

Advisory Services Network LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 11,141 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 834 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $1,393,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1,065.0% during the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 932 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 852 shares during the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $113,000. Adviser Investments LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $120,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $157,000. Finally, Squar Milner Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $198,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWD opened at $125.32 on Wednesday. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $114.01 and a 1-year high of $131.56.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 5th were paid a $0.7158 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 3rd. This is a boost from iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

