Advisory Services Network LLC Sells 2,087 Shares of Anthem Inc (ANTM)

Advisory Services Network LLC reduced its position in shares of Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM) by 22.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,154 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,087 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Anthem were worth $1,768,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CI Global Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Anthem during the 1st quarter worth about $170,362,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Anthem by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,596,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,964,457,000 after buying an additional 596,099 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in shares of Anthem by 31.5% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,108,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,319,000 after buying an additional 505,252 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Anthem by 1,097.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 463,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,322,000 after buying an additional 424,775 shares during the period. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Anthem by 27.5% during the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,275,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,211,000 after buying an additional 275,393 shares during the period. 87.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Anthem news, Director Robert L. Dixon, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.10, for a total transaction of $231,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Craig E. Samitt sold 19,541 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.68, for a total value of $4,820,373.88. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,145,004.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 80,962 shares of company stock valued at $18,619,140. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Anthem opened at $253.00 on Wednesday, according to Marketbeat . The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.52. Anthem Inc has a 52-week low of $179.40 and a 52-week high of $267.95. The company has a market capitalization of $64.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.87.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 25th. The company reported $4.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.16 by $0.09. Anthem had a return on equity of 13.28% and a net margin of 4.79%. The business had revenue of $22.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.37 EPS. Anthem’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts forecast that Anthem Inc will post 15.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 7th. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.92%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $296.00 target price on shares of Anthem in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Anthem from $269.00 to $273.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Anthem from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Anthem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Anthem from $280.00 to $284.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Anthem currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $269.00.

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small group, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

