Advisory Services Network LLC Increases Position in Kinder Morgan Inc (KMI)

Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI) by 33.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 88,097 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,144 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $1,588,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in KMI. Ostrum Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan in the first quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan in the first quarter valued at approximately $144,000. BKS Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan in the first quarter valued at approximately $153,000. Terril Brothers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan in the first quarter valued at approximately $181,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan in the first quarter valued at approximately $181,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays lowered their price target on Kinder Morgan from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 17th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 30th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $16.17 price objective (down previously from $20.00) on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Thursday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of Kinder Morgan from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 20th. Finally, US Capital Advisors reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Tuesday, July 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Kinder Morgan has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.76.

Shares of Kinder Morgan opened at $17.78 on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The company has a market capitalization of $39.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.65. Kinder Morgan Inc has a 52 week low of $14.69 and a 52 week high of $20.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 18th. The pipeline company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.42 billion. Kinder Morgan had a negative net margin of 1.82% and a positive return on equity of 5.07%. Kinder Morgan’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.14 earnings per share. sell-side analysts predict that Kinder Morgan Inc will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 31st will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 30th. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is presently 121.21%.

In other Kinder Morgan news, Director William A. Smith purchased 5,556 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $18.09 per share, with a total value of $100,508.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,587 shares in the company, valued at approximately $263,878.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 14.16% of the company’s stock.

Kinder Morgan Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, CO2, Terminals, Products Pipelines, and Kinder Morgan Canada segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline and storage systems; natural gas and crude oil gathering systems, and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids (NGL) fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas facilities.

