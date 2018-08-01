Advisory Services Network LLC Has $1.44 Million Stake in CME Group Inc (CME)

Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in CME Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME) by 68.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,495 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in CME Group were worth $1,438,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CME. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in CME Group by 63.6% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 11,497 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,679,000 after acquiring an additional 4,470 shares during the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in CME Group during the 1st quarter valued at $206,000. Global X Management Co. LLC boosted its stake in CME Group by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 8,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,315,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in CME Group by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 15,495 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,506,000 after acquiring an additional 905 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AKO Capital LLP boosted its stake in CME Group by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 355,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,520,000 after acquiring an additional 64,553 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.51% of the company’s stock.

CME stock opened at $159.12 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.08. CME Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $120.32 and a fifty-two week high of $174.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.36, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.61.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.02. CME Group had a net margin of 111.45% and a return on equity of 9.03%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.22 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts forecast that CME Group Inc will post 6.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Kathleen M. Cronin sold 5,320 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.75, for a total value of $876,470.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 44,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,255,590. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Terrence A. Duffy sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.00, for a total transaction of $3,220,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 94,686 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,244,446. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 32,885 shares of company stock worth $5,327,896. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on CME shares. Compass Point started coverage on shares of CME Group in a research report on Monday, July 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of CME Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on shares of CME Group from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CME Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 5th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of CME Group in a research report on Monday, April 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $190.00 price target on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. CME Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $170.29.

About CME Group

CME Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers a range of products across various asset classes, including futures and options based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, energy, agricultural products, and metals.

