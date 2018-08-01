AdvisorNet Financial Inc Raises Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (VPL)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL) by 1,098.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,702 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,560 shares during the quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF were worth $119,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF in the second quarter valued at $73,415,000. Haverford Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 5.7% in the first quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 999,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,921,000 after buying an additional 53,690 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 0.6% in the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 573,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,823,000 after buying an additional 3,367 shares during the period. GenTrust LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 6.2% in the first quarter. GenTrust LLC now owns 523,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,167,000 after buying an additional 30,637 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Trail Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF in the first quarter valued at $500,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF alerts:

Shares of VPL opened at $70.54 on Wednesday. Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF has a 1 year low of $66.43 and a 1 year high of $77.96.

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF, formerly Vanguard MSCI Pacific ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Pacific Stock Index Fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI Pacific Index that consists of common stocks of companies located in Japan, Australia, Hong Kong, New Zealand and Singapore.

Further Reading: Penny Stocks, What You Need To Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.