Advantagewon Oil (AOC) PT Set at $0.24 by Fundamental Research

Fundamental Research set a $0.24 price objective on Advantagewon Oil (CNSX:AOC) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Advantagewon Oil stock opened at $0.12 on Tuesday. Advantagewon Oil has a 1-year low of $0.05 and a 1-year high of $0.15.

Advantagewon Oil Company Profile

Advantagewon Oil Corp, located in Toronto, Ontario, is an oil and gas exploration and production company. It currently owns properties in Texas, United States.

